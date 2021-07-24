Barclays Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Equal Weight”

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €59.90 ($70.47) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €56.50 ($66.47).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

