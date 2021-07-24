Barclays PLC Purchases 22,524 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 399.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of StarTek worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $298.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. On average, research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

