Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 203.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Resonant worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RESN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

