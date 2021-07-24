Barclays PLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 158.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of National CineMedia worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

