Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 159.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.