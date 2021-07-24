Barclays PLC Acquires 24,105 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 168.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 637.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 94,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

