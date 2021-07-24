Barclays Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $70.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

