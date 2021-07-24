Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN traded down $5.35 on Monday, reaching $26.52. 3,441,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

