Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given a $5.06 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNIY. assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.