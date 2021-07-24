Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DOYU opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.77. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

