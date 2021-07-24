Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORIC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 over the last ninety days.

ORIC stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

