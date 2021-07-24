Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRTG opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

