Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,041 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Atomera worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atomera by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Atomera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atomera by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Atomera by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATOM stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

