Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

