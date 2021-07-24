Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.