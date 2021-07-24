BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,446 shares of company stock worth $4,750,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

