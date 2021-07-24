Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,899 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.41% of Wynn Resorts worth $59,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

