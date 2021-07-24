Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87,654 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of Splunk worth $71,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

