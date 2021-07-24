Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Axonics were worth $90,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

