Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,971 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IDEX were worth $81,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $227.80 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

