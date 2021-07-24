Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 207,766 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Afya were worth $66,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Afya by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Afya by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.24 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

