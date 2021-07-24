Axe (AXE) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $178,625.90 and approximately $56,239.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.01229884 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.