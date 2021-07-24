Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Investec raised Aviva to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

