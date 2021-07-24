Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Investec raised Aviva to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

