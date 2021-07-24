Austin Williams Mcchord Sells 68,708 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

