Austin Williams Mcchord Sells 68,708 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.
Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Datto Company Profile
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
