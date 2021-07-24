Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

