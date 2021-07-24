Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) vs. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Augmedix alerts:

53.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augmedix and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix N/A -3,261.14% -118.21% Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $16.48 million 7.40 -$15.60 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.42 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -37.84

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Augmedix and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift4 Payments 0 2 8 0 2.80

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $80.11, indicating a potential downside of 10.29%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Augmedix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.