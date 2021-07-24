AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AEYE opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.15. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.