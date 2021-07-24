AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.19-176.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.93 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,242,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

