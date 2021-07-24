Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Shares Down 0.5%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

