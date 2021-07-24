Atreides Management LP Takes $38.62 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,016,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,617,000. Atreides Management LP owned 0.21% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $197,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,633. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

