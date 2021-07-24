Atreides Management LP Acquires 7,100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atreides Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.4% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $64,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Shares of DECK traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.92. The stock had a trading volume of 382,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $411.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

