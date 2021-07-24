Atomic Wallet Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.07 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $43,123.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.