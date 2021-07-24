Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.