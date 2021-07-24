Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.90

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 89888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

