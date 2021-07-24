Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACBI. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.