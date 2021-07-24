Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.58% of Atkore worth $53,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

