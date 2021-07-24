Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Athira Pharma accounts for 1.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

ATHA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 432,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,613. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

