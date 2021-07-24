AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

