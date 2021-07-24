Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

