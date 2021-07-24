ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

