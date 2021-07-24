ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ASML were worth $99,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $748.14 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $756.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $684.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

