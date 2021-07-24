ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $684.59. The stock has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.