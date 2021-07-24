ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,369,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2,824.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 300.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $756.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.