ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €600.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €600.00 ($705.88) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €598.27 ($703.85).

