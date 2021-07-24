Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $321.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

