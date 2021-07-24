Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $117.71 and last traded at $117.71, with a volume of 7053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

