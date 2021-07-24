Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $300.44 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00026698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $300.44 million and $8.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

