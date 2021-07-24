Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

