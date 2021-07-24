ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.