ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Shares of TMO opened at $532.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $399.16 and a 52-week high of $533.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

